Anti-CAA stir: Curfew lifted in Jabalpur, section 144 still prevails

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A curfew has been lifted in certain areas of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday while section 144 is still in force in isolated areas of the city.

The curfew was imposed on Friday after protesters resorted to violence in the area during demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The curfew was imposed in the areas falling under of Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal police stations after protesters pelted stones and clashed with the cops.

However, section 144 is still in force in isolated areas of the city.

"As the situation has become normal in the Gohalpur police station area, Hanumantal police station area, Kotwali police station area and Adhartal police station area, the curfew has been lifted from these areas," the notice issued by Jabalpur District Magistrate read.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

