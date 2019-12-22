Anti-CAA stir: Internet services suspended in UP's Prayagraj, Firozabad

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Internet services have been suspended in Prayagraj till Tuesday in view of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Internet services have also been suspended Firozabad till 8 pm on Monday to check the spread of misinformation.

Earlier, services were suspended in several districts of the state as protests continued in the state.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC has also been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

