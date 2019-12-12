Anti-CAB protests: Zero Hour notice in RS over 'I&B advisories to TV channels'

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): TMC Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over 'I&B advisories to TV channels'.

On Wednesday, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry issued advisories to all TV channels asking them to broadcast content strictly in adherence to the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

"It is hereby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order, or which promotes anti-national attitudes, or contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation and ensure that no such content is telecast which is violative of these codes," the advisory said.

The advisory came in the wake of protests in the North-East, particularly in Assam, over the Citizenship Amendment Bill which has been cleared by both the Houses of Parliament.

As many as 125 members of the Rajya Sabha voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

