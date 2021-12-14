Anti-conversion bill is hate campaign that has to be avoided at any cost: Bishop of Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI): Belagavi Bishop Derek Fernandes, has slammed the Karnataka's government's proposed anti-conversion bill, terming it a hate campaign against Christians.

"I was saddened to read that one of the ministers affirmed it to be against Christians. I would say it is a hate campaign that has to be avoided at any cost," Fernandes told ANI.

The Bishop asked how the state government could put restrictions on his freedom to profess and propagate his religion which is enshrined in the constitution.

Fernandes said that the bill needs to define terms like "conversion" and "allurement".



The Bishop hoped that the better sense will prevail in the state assembly and if passed, the parliamentary process could ensure it is taken back.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the state government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements.

"Proposed law will not affect any religion, their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution," said Bommai.

Earlier in April this year, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act', 2021' with a majority to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage.

Gujarat had become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to make a law against forced religious conversions. (ANI)

