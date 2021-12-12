Anti-Conversion Bill is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements: CM Bommai

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], December 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the state government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that the people need not worry about the proposed Anti-Conversion Bill.

The chief minister said that the proposed law will not affect any religion, their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution.

"Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism are constitutionally recognised religions. There would be no hindrance to the worship and religious practices of people belonging to any religion. The bill is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements," the Chief Minister assured.

He further said that religious conversion is not good for society. "The poor and vulnerable sections of the society should not fall for it. Conversions bring problems within the families. So, the bill is being proposed," he added.



Bommai said that the issue of religious conversions is being debated for a long time in the post-independence era. Many states have enacted anti-conversion laws. The majority of people want similar laws to be brought in the state after studying the laws enacted in other states.

"In this background, the Law department is studying the laws enacted in other states. Then the draft would be placed before the state cabinet. If the Law department submits the draft then it would come up for discussion in the Belagavi session of the state legislature," Bommai said.

Earlier in April this year, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage.

Gujarat had become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to make a law against forced religious conversions.

The session will commence on December 13 and on the first day, the governor will address both the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

The 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly session will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 13 to 24. (ANI)

