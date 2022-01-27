Anti-Corruption Bureau asks ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to appear before it on Feb 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday sent a third summons to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh asking him to appear before it on February 2 in a corruption case.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had summoned Parambir Singh on January 11 and 18 and asked him to record his statement in the alleged corruption case.



A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon Police Station, and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

