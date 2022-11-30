Anti-drone guns deployed at election rallies attended by VIPs in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Anti-drone guns have been deployed for the security of VIPs during election rallies in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

On last Thursday, a drone was taken down after being spotted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Bavla in Gujarat.

A senior officer of the National Security Guards (NSG) confirmed that they have deployed anti-drone guns in public rallies of VIPs like the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other NSG protectees visiting the state during the election.



"Last time anti-drones guns were used in UP elections and they turned out very useful to protect VIPs from any aerial attack," he said.

During public meetings and rallies attended by VIPs, a trained team of NSG deployed at rooftops and kept watch on any aerial object on the premises. In case of any such attempt, the anti-drone gun blocks the signals of the Drone and brings it down.

However, citing security concerns, district administrations have already issued orders regarding drone restrictions during public rallies of VIPs.

On Thursday, Ahmedabad rural police registered an FIR against three private drone flyers after a drone was spotted and brought down during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. (ANI)

