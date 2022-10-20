Anti-encroachment drive held in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): An anti-encroachment drive was conducted on Thursday by the Revenue Department in Jammu, officials said.

The drive was held near the Office of Divisional Commissioners.

Further information is awaited.

Previously, this year in February, an anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the enforcement team of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in the areas of Rehari and Sarwal of the city.

The drive was held on February 9 after receiving several complaints from locals of the twin localities about road and lanes encroached by the shopkeepers and residents causing hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians. (ANI)

