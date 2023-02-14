Anti-encroachment drive in Assam's Nagaon to clear 1900 hectares of govt land, heavy security deployed

Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the Sonitpur and Nagaon districts of Assam before launch of a drive to clear 1900 hectares of land from illegal encroachment in the Char-Chapori area under Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary today.



More than 2000 security personnel including paramilitary, home guards, CRPF, and Assam police have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident during the course of anti-encroachment drive which is going to continue till Thursday, starting Tuesday.

50 Excavators and 30 tractors have been deployed in the Char-Chapori areas near the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary for the eviction drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, a large number of government lands have been illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration had already issued notices to them to vacate the lands one month ago.



Around 11000 we living on the encroached land illegally, but most of them have already left after the eviction notice was given a month ago.

More than 1900 hectares of land around near the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary has been encroached by 2500 houses, mosques and illegal school buildings.

Earlier on January 10, the administration in Assam's Lakhimpur began a massive eviction drive to clear around 500 hectares of forest land in the Pabho reserve forest in the district.

Heavy security was deployed in the area and the district administration used excavators and tractors for the operation.

Earlier on December 26, the district administration of Barpeta district of Assam carried out a massive eviction drive against encroachers.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the presence of heavy security at the Baghbar Satra Kanara area where some people have encroached on nearly 400 bighas of government land.

Police had also detained suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali who staged a protest against the eviction. (ANI)

