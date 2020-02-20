Anti evasion wing of CGST detects tax fraud through fake invoices, one arrested

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): One person was arrested by the anti-evasion wing of CGST Delhi South Commissionerate on Wednesday after a case of tax evasion through fake invoice.

The invoices were issued by some bogus firms, informed officials.

Over 35 entities are involved in bogus transactions, involving fake invoicing of Rs 214.74 crore and tax evasion of Rs 38.05 crore.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

