Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Anti-terrorism cell and anti-human trafficking unit on Wednesday arrested 23 Bangladeshi nationals.
All the arrested persons were living illegally in Palghar district's Virar.
Arnala Police is carrying out further investigation.
More details awaited. (ANI)
Anti-human trafficking unit arrests Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Palghar
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:37 IST
Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Anti-terrorism cell and anti-human trafficking unit on Wednesday arrested 23 Bangladeshi nationals.