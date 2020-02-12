Representative image
Anti-human trafficking unit arrests Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Palghar

ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:37 IST

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Anti-terrorism cell and anti-human trafficking unit on Wednesday arrested 23 Bangladeshi nationals.
All the arrested persons were living illegally in Palghar district's Virar.
Arnala Police is carrying out further investigation.
More details awaited. (ANI)

