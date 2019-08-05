Anti-lynching bill passed in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Rajasthan Assembly on Monday passed an anti-lynching bill that provides for life imprisonment and heavy fines to those convicted in fatal mob lynching incidents after speedy trials.

The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019, was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and passed by a voice vote.

The bill proposes for life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching where the victim dies.

Dhariwal said that more than 100 cases of lynching have been reported from across the country, out which 86 per cent cases have been reported from Rajasthan alone.

The Minister also said the law is being brought to ensure that repetition of such incidents does not take place.

