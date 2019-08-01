Anti-narcotic drive: In 2 months, Haryana Police registers 108 cases, arrests 171 persons in Fatehabad

Chandigarh (Haryana), Aug 1 (ANI): As a part of an ongoing anti-narcotic drive, the Haryana Police have registered 108 cases and arrested 171 persons during the last two months period under NDPS Act in Fatehabad district.

A spokesman of Police department here said that large quantity of drugs including more than four kg opium, 242 kg 260 gram chura post, one kg 406 gram heroin, 13 kg 637 gram ganja, 2.20 gram smack, 33,485 restricted pharma pills, 21 bottles of intoxicant syrup were also seized from the possession of arrested persons during this period, read a statement from the state police.

In addition, the police have also registered 132 cases against liquor smugglers and nabbed 145 persons involved in smuggling of illicit liquor. The officials have seized about 12,734 bottles of illicit liquor and 95 litres lahan.

Following the Director General of Police Manoj Yadava's directives, the spokesperson said that police is acting tough to completely curb smuggling of narcotics and illicit liquor in the district.

District Superintendent of Police, Vijay Pratap Singh has been taking stern action against drug peddlers and those involved in smuggling of liquor. The drive against drugs would be continued in future, the statement read.

Apart from taking stern action, police is also making aware the general public about the social evil of drug addiction through seminars, cycle rally, marathon and public meetings.

People of the district, Panchayat representatives and social organisations are also supplementing the efforts of district police to ensure a completely drug-free and crime-free society, the spokesperson added. (ANI)

