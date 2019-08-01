Representative Image
Representative Image

Anti-narcotic drive: In 2 months, Haryana Police registers 108 cases, arrests 171 persons in Fatehabad

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:08 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana), Aug 1 (ANI): As a part of an ongoing anti-narcotic drive, the Haryana Police have registered 108 cases and arrested 171 persons during the last two months period under NDPS Act in Fatehabad district.
A spokesman of Police department here said that large quantity of drugs including more than four kg opium, 242 kg 260 gram chura post, one kg 406 gram heroin, 13 kg 637 gram ganja, 2.20 gram smack, 33,485 restricted pharma pills, 21 bottles of intoxicant syrup were also seized from the possession of arrested persons during this period, read a statement from the state police.
In addition, the police have also registered 132 cases against liquor smugglers and nabbed 145 persons involved in smuggling of illicit liquor. The officials have seized about 12,734 bottles of illicit liquor and 95 litres lahan.
Following the Director General of Police Manoj Yadava's directives, the spokesperson said that police is acting tough to completely curb smuggling of narcotics and illicit liquor in the district.
District Superintendent of Police, Vijay Pratap Singh has been taking stern action against drug peddlers and those involved in smuggling of liquor. The drive against drugs would be continued in future, the statement read.
Apart from taking stern action, police is also making aware the general public about the social evil of drug addiction through seminars, cycle rally, marathon and public meetings.
People of the district, Panchayat representatives and social organisations are also supplementing the efforts of district police to ensure a completely drug-free and crime-free society, the spokesperson added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajya Sabha takes up UAPA Bill, Congress questions provisions

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, after rejecting Opposition's demand not to extend the sitting of the Upper House beyond the scheduled time for the passage of the contentious Bill that designates an individual

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:33 IST

Telangana court orders Police to register FIR against Akabruddin...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A court here on Thursday directed Karimnagar police to register an FIR against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:30 IST

Haryana announces Rs 5 assistance help to flood-hit Assam

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Haryana government will give Rs 5 crore as assistance to flood-hit Assam, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:27 IST

Hours after SC direction, UP govt gives Rs 25 compensation to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court's direction, Uttar Pradesh government gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Unnao rape survivor on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:26 IST

BPM conducted in Eastern Ladakh on occasion of 'PLA Day'

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of 'PLA Day' was conducted on Thursday at the Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD Meeting Points in Eastern Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:19 IST

TDP leader Gangula Prathap Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy, who had vacated his Nandyal Lok Sabha seat for late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

WB: Kolkata court sentences Nigerian national to 4.5 years...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Thursday sentenced a Nigerian national for 4.5 years of imprisonment for cheating a person to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh "using the name of Consul General of France in Kolkata".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:14 IST

WB: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL on Biswa Bangla logo against...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation filed against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the latter using the Biswa Bangla logo for personal gains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:57 IST

Andhra Pradesh: ACB raids Executive Officer's house in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths here on Thursday raided the house of an Executive Officer in Adoni.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:50 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs. 1.73 cr of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 1.73 crores of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and his family members in connection with a terror-financing case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:33 IST

Telangana: 1 arrested for illegal possession of foreign currency...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have nabbed one person for illegal possession of foreign currency of different countries worth Rs 2.93 crore.

Read More
iocl