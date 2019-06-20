Anti-national activities will not be tolerated in universities in the state: UP Deputy CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, on Wednesday, asserted that anti-national activities would not be tolerated in private universities in the state.

"If the universities engage in activities including any seminar which are anti-national in nature, then action would be taken on them as per this law. Some time back, in some universities, anti-national activities happened but there were no provisions to control them," he said.

He also stressed upon the need for regulating private universities in the state as it will ensure better functioning of these universities.

"Private Universities Act has been conceived so that these universities could work in a smoother environment. 27 private universities are active till now and some new universities have put in their applications. They will be given three months time by the Higher Education Council to accept the regulations by the universities. If the universities don't give their acceptance in three months, it will be considered deemed acceptance," he added.

"The Private Universities Act was not in force in Uttar Pradesh till now. Each university was working on its own under an unclear set of guidelines. The examinations, processes and syllabi of these universities were different from each other. There was no law to control them," he said. (ANI)