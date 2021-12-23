Anti-national elements active ahead of Assembly elections: Punjab CM on explosion in Ludhiana

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that the explosion at the Ludhiana District Court Complex is the doing of "anti-national elements", ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

Channi also said that the government is on alert and those guilty won't be spared.

Addressing the media, Punjab Chief Minister said, "I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."

As per the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, one person has died while two have been injured in the incident. (ANI)