Anti-national elements kept markets from opening in Valley: J-K official

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said that despite easing of restriction in over 90 per cent of the Valley threats by "anti-national" elements have stopped markets from opening.

"It has been noticed that despite easing of restrictions in over 90 per cent of the Valley, threats by anti-national elements have been keeping many markets from opening," Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said at a press conference while briefing on the security situation in the Valley.

Speaking about the incident of stone-pelting in Bijbhera, in which a local driver identified as Noor Mohammad, succumbed to injuries, he said: "The incident of stone-pelting on the local driver was unfortunate and has been taken due cognisance of by the security agencies."

The Jammu and Kashmir official reiterated that the endeavor of the government has been to just "relax and facilitate as much as quickly as possible".

In tune with this policy, the process of providing relaxation and facilitation was initiated as early as possible and has been progressively increasing to the level where we have reached today, he said.

"Facilitation has been provided for horticulturalists and other particular elements. The latest such efforts were setting up of airline counters at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) to facilitate the booking of tickets last week, which has seen over 8,000 tickets have been issued," Kansal said.

He added that medical aid and assistance to the hospitals, air ambulance, students wanting to appear for re-examination has been provided and facilitation will continue to be provided.

"We shall endeavour to move forward on the path of facilitation and relaxation further and further as we go along," he said.

Security was beefed up in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5.(ANI)

