Anti-national elements, religious fundamentalists pose open threat to country's unity in Amritsar: Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Thursday expressed deep concern over today's Amritsar incident and said that developments in Amritsar are a threat to peace and political stability in the State.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwani Kumar said, "Developments in Amritsar today are a threat to peace and political stability in the state. The disturbing developments are reminiscent of the days when anti-national elements and religious fundamentalists posed an open threat to the unity and sovereignty of the Indian State."

"However, the evolving delicate law and order situation in the State should be handled with restraint and maturity to prevent its escalation" he added



Ashwani Kumar further said that the central and state governments should act in tandem to defuse the situation.

"It is imperative not to politicise the situation to score political points. Any misstep at this stage could make the situation explosive. However, the State Govt. should show prudent and purposive resolve to ensure that no one disturbs the hard-won peace in the state," he added

'punjab-de">Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh's supporters broke through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar.

They gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

Amritpal Singh is a self-proclaimed Khalistani leader and chief of 'punjab-de">Waris Punjab De'. He and his five aides are facing arrest after being charged with kidnapping, theft, rioting, causing injury and unlawful assembly. (ANI)

