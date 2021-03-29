Anti-Naxal operation: Huge cache of medicines, other items recovered from Chhattisgarh's Barmar jungle

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Police in a joint search operation with 40th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday recovered a cache of medicines belonging to Naxals from Barnar jungle in the Sonipat area of Rajnandgaon district.

According to a statement, the security personnel recovered packets of glucose, antibiotic creams, capsules, paracetamol tablets, and antiseptic disinfectant liquids from the dump.

"40th Battalion ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police in a joint search operation unearthed a Naxal medical store/cache in Barnar Jungle, Sonapat, Rajnandgaon," the statement read.

Earlier, a Zila Panchayat member from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur was allegedly killed by Naxals in the Mirtur area on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Budh Ram Kashyap.

According to Bastar Inspector General GP Sundarraj, the incident took place when Kashyap was having dinner with his family in the courtyard of his residence.



"Naxals attacked Kashyap at his residence with sharp weapons and killed him. The police reached the spot as soon as information about the incident was received," he had said. (ANI)

