"Anti-people forces will bite the dust": Karnataka CM Bommai

Bidar (Karanataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): After the BJP candidate Prakash Khandre filed his nomination papers from Bhalki, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the time has come for the downfall of those who rule against the people and they will "bite the dust".

As per an official statement from CMO, he was addressing a public meeting where he said that six MLAs will get elected in the Bidar district and specially the BJP candidate will get elected in Bhalki. The time has come for the downfall of those who rule against the people. The enthusiasm of the people will help the BJP to hoist the flag of victory.

He said, "I have come here for the lotus to bloom in the land of Basavanna and the land of Bhalki Pattana deity".

The CM said that the BJP candidate, Prakash Khandre will not wish injustice for anyone and he is the first BJP MLA of this region. All the ticket aspirants must work together to ensure that Prakash wins the coming election by a big margin.

Bommai said, "Prakash Khandre is a simple person. But there is another person, Eshwar Khandre who is a selfish politician. All cannot be fooled all the time. This time the confrontation is between the good and bad people, and the good people will emerge victorious."

The CM said that the incumbent BJP government has given a lot of importance to the basic infrastructure like roads and irrigation and reserved Rs 1000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board of which only Rs 300 crore had been spent.



The Congress Party is distributing the guarantee cards by promising many promises but those visiting cards have no value. What they were distributing are the bogus cards. The Congress has promised 200 units of power free of cost but the people hardly use 70-80 units of power, he added.

The CM said, "For 30 kgs of rice given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah spent only Rs 3 on the sacks. The Congress Party is a sinking ship in which two BJP leaders have boarded. The Congress leaders talk of social justice but it was the BJP government that hiked the quota for the Dalits. Why did the Congress Government not do it? The demand for internal reservation was kept pending for three decades. When the BJP government announced it, other parties are opposing it. The Congress Party must make its stand clear on the internal reservation for the Dalits."

Bommai said that the BJP government has ensured jobs for the unemployed youths. They were treading the Basava Path and doing one or the other things for every community. The 'Bhgya Lakshmi' scheme launched by his predecessor BS Yediyurappa has been utilized by all the communities. Schemes have been implemented to provide jobs to the working classes. The employment-generating Stree Samarthya scheme has been launched to provide jobs to three lakh women. The Rs 750 crore Beharkar Lift Irrigation scheme will be launched when it will come to power on May 13. The government had given Rs 650 crore for Aurad Lift Irrigation Scheme, Rs 25 crore for Naranja Sugar Mills, and Rs 20 crore for Bidar Sugar Factory to help farmers.

He further said that the work on the world's first parliament, Anubhava Mantap is getting ready in Basava Kalyana.

"Why the big leaders of this region not thought about the Anubhava Mantap when they were in power for five years? They remember only Tipu Sultan. The Yediyurappa Government improved Kanakadasa Kshethra and announced the celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti by the government. The BJP must win in this region," he added.

Anubhava Mantapa is regarded as the first religious parliament in the history of mankind. This 12th-century centre has a special significance in the history of humanity, as it represents composite culture, philosophy, spirituality, equality among other universal human values.

Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

