Anti-Ragging Squad of Saifai Medical University was negligent: DM

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): After the cases of ragging were reported from the Saifai Medical University here, the District Magistrate (DM) conducted an investigation and found the university's Anti-Ragging Squad (ARS) to be negligent in discharging its duties.

District Magistrate JB Singh told ANI: "In the investigation conducted, it has been found that the university's ARS was negligent in discharging its duties. Ragging remains a key concern on the campus."

Singh said the report against the university administration has been sent to the government. "It has been found that the university administration also tried to hide facts about ragging on the campus," he said.

Recently, a case was reported where first-year MBBS students of the institution were allegedly forced to tonsure their heads by their seniors and "bow in reverence" to them.

A video of the incident that had gone viral on social media featured the first-year students moving in a single line with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by. (ANI)

