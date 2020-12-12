Anti-Sikh riots: UP SIT records statements of victims' families in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday recorded statements of relatives of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots which took place in Kanpur.

An SIT team from Kanpur visited the city and recorded the statements of families who had migrated to Ludhiana after the riots.

"An SIT formed to investigate the 1984-anti Sikh riot in Kanpur. Our retired DG Atul Kumar is the head...Nearly 40 cases are being investigated...in which 127 were killed," said Sub Inspector, Suriya P Singh.



"We came here to Ludhiana and talked to two families. Now we are trying to find more families that are related to anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur," he added.

Tajinder Kaur, one of the victims hoped that she will get justice in the anti-riot case "after 36 years."

"I used to live in Kanpur. My husband was shot during the anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur. A has given my statement to the police that came today," Kaur said.

Another victim said, "The Sikh riots which took place in 1984 led to the killing of thousands of Sikhs. The Supreme Court had recently noted that several commissions that were formed did not proceed with their investigation." (ANI)

