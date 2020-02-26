Anti-social, political elements behind violence, not people of Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday blamed "anti-social, political and external elements" for the violence which had engulfed parts of the national capital over the last three days, asserting that people of Delhi do not want violence.

Speaking in Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said: "People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the aam aadmi (common man). This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus and Muslims in Delhi never want to fight."

The Chief Minister announced the compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a member of Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who lost his life at duty during the violence in Gokulpuri.

"I want to assure the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal ji that we will take care of them. We will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a member of his family," he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal demanded that the Army should be called in the national capital in the view of violence which has claimed 22 lives so far.

"I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect," he had tweeted.

He also met people who are being treated at the GTB Hospital and Max Hospital. (ANI)

