Anticipating 'political' protest, Haryana CM avoids memorial service for former MLA

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday wrote a letter to residents of Anwali village expressing his inability to attend the memorial service of former Independent MLA from Gohana Assembly Kitab Singh Malik, anticipating protest from people with "vested political interest".

Malik (84), the two-time MLA from Gohana died on Monday night. His last rites were performed at his ancestral village Anwali, where his memorial service has also been organised.

Khattar in his letter termed Malik a good politician and condoled his demise. The Chief Minister said he wanted to attend the memorial service of the leader but anticipating "confrontation" at the occasion by people with "vested political interest" he would not be able to do so.



"It was my wish to visit his (Malik's) native village, Anwali to pay my last tributes, but some parties have adopted the culture of protest in the name of movement from last few days to forward their own vested political interest. In this view, I don't want the memorial meeting of Kitab Singh Malik to get marred by political controversy," he wrote.

"What is being done in the name of the movement is decidedly for the sake of social unity. It is a dangerous sign," the Chief Minister added.

Kattar tweeted the letter and said, "Humble tribute to the late Kitab Singh Malik ji, beloved of the people who raised the voice of the poor and the lower classes for a lifetime." (ANI)

