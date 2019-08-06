Anticipating rains, schools to remain closed in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All schools in Maharashtra's Pune have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow owing to heavy rains predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), District Collector (DC) T Naval Kishore Ram said on Monday.

"We have closed the schools for tomorrow as the IMD has predicted heavy rains in the area. Also, people should stay indoors as much as possible," Ram said.

He further informed that there are 24 dams in Pune out of which 18 dams are completely filled with water.

"We have released some water in the rivers connected to them. The three rivers in the Pimpri-Chinchwad are overflowing so the low lying areas have been affected badly. The roads have been closed for now including six highways," he added.

The relentless downpour has created waterlogging and flooding across the district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other state agencies are working full time to carry out relief and rescue work in the district. (ANI)

