Antigua and Barbuda PM's remark on Choksi positive sign for probe agencies: Ex-CBI director

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former CBI director AP Singh on Thursday said that Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne calling Mehul Choksi a "crook" is a positive sign for Indian investigative agencies. Choksi is an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud scam.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I think it is a very positive step because Prime Minister does not make off the cuff remarks. He has been obviously briefed that there is evidence against Mehul Choksi, but apart from that there is a process of law which needs to be followed."

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, both are accused in around 14,000 crores PNB fraud scam. Both the accused fled the country a year ago. They are under the radar of Indian investigating agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

CBI is investigating PNB fraud case and ED has registered a case against the two accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Speaking more on the same, the former CBI directors stated that the only problem in front of the investigative agencies is to bring Mehul Choksi back to India.

"As far as co-operation from the investigators is a concern, I think it is always there, there is no problem in Indian investigators going and investigating Mehul Choksi in Antigua. The problem is to get him here (India). For that, we have to follow certain due process of law in the courts and make appeals. We will only be able to deport him after the due course of law and it is a matter of time and how long it takes," he told ANI.

In July this year, the fugitive diamantaire Choksi submitted in a Mumbai court that he is willing to join the investigation through video conferencing. He accused the ED of misleading the investigation by deliberately not revealing his health condition. (ANI)