Antilla bomb scare case: No trace of tampering, sabotage found on car in forensic report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): The forensic report of the Scorpio car found near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence on Thursday revealed no trace of any tampering, sabotage or force on the car, according to sources.

The forensic report that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received also disclosed that the chassis number and engine number were destroyed a few days ago the car was found at the Carmichael Road on February 25.

The report said possibly a grinder was used to destroy the chassis and engine number.



Also, some fingerprints and other forensic analysis details have been shared with the NIA.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district last Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating this case as a murder case.

Soon after, the NIA received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case. (ANI)

