Antiquities 'brought back' from Australia to be handed over to respective states

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday informed that the 29 antiquities brought back from Australia today will be handed over to the temples of respective states.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said they have been brought back from Australia as a part of a special drive.

"The antiquities primarily sculptures and paintings, which have been brought back from Australia today are part of a special drive... We are working on it actively...Soon, we will handover those items to respective states, their temples,"

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, Australia had handed over as many as 29 antiquities to India, which is seen as a boost to New Delhi's bid to get back the country's heritage from across the world.



The antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes - Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain traditions, portraits, and decorative objects. These antiquities come from different time periods, with earlier ones dating to the 9-10 century CE.

These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper. Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

The repatriated antiquities include Shiva Bhairav, a 9th-10th century CE Rajasthan Sandstone, the child-saint Sambandar from 12th century CE, and seated Jina sculpture from Mount Abu region, Rajasthan.

Other antiquities repatriated include the portrait of Maharaja Sir Kishen Pershad Yamin Lala Deen Dayal, memorial portrait of Hiralal A. Gandhi, and untitled 'Manorath' portrait of donor and priests before Shri Nathji, Nathdwara.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Narendra Modi government has been instrumental in bringing back some 200 stolen antiquities to India from across the world. (ANI)

