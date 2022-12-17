Anum Nasir emerges as Kashmir's newest female rap sensation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 17 (ANI): Youth of Kashmir have shown their talent in singing and are inclined towards western music. In the valley, not only boys but girls also are emerging as rappers with Anum Nasim being among them.

18-year-old Anum Nasir's stage name is "Annie". Anum has been rapping since she was seven years old. Although initially, she took up rap as a profession, later after learning the basics of rap formally, rap-singing became a passion for Anum and now many of her songs have been released so far.

Last year, Anum Nasir uploaded the first video on her YouTube channel called 'last ride', which she made in memory of a friend who died in a motorcycle accident. Anum's effort was greatly appreciated. Since then, Anum has released several rap songs.

Anum, who hails from the central Budgam district, is pursuing her graduation. She makes good use of her time by making new videos on different topics along with her studies. She continues to write in her own style and then follows the music and adapts it to rap. Rapper Annie is currently working on her new video which will be available to music fans very soon.





Although the entry of women into the field of music is not a new thing in Kashmir. However, rap is very new and there are very few people who perform in this genre, especially women. Rapper Annie is a girl who has demonstrated her art in many events. Rap is actually the resistance of American black artists. It is an art form that is now becoming popular all over the world. The speciality of this genre of music is that it is called rebellious art because the artists often express their anger against authority through sharp lyrics and low-pitched songs.

Anum Nasir also faced social opposition in the beginning. However, with the full support of her family, she is moving forward despite the criticism of people on social media. Anum says that if you limit your obsession with your dream. If you love till then, you don't back down.

Jammu and Kashmir has given the country thousands of hardworking women who have reached the pinnacle of success. Her determination to succeed drove him forward and inspired everyone she met on her path.

Renowned singers Naseem Akhtar, Raj Begum, Shamima Azad, Kailash Mehra, Deepali Vatal and Shazia Bashir etc. have introduced Kashmir music to the world.

The women of the Kashmir Valley have not only demonstrated their ability and potential in the world of music, but also in other fields including education, health, art, literature, business, art and technology. They are bringing honour to their country. (ANI)

