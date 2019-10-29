Anup Kumar Singh takes charge as new DG of National Security Guard

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has taken charge as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG).

According to the NSG, Singh took over the command on Monday.

Welcoming the new DG, NSG tweeted: "Shri Anup Kumar Singh, IPS has taken over the command of NSG from 28 Oct 2019. The Black cats welcome their new DG and look to move forward for achieving greater heights under his command."

A 1985-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Singh's appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NSG is a counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was raised in 1984. (ANI)

