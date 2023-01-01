Anurag Thakur conducts space audit at AIR station in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 1 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Swaccha Bharat, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday conducted a space audit and disposal of scrap at All India Radio (AIR) station in Jaisalmer.



On this occasion, Thakur said that space efficiency and co-locating various arms of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry would bring synergy among sister organizations and make available huge space for further utilisation. Therefore, we need to manage scrap to improve our work efficiency.



Pertinent to note that the audit was spearheaded by the Union Minister himself, who first visited Doordarshan Kendra Ahmedabad on September 29 as part of a pre-campaign inspection under Swachha Bharat Abhiyan.



The Union Minister also visited several other places including Mumbai. The last audit visit of Thakur was at DD Kendra in Bhopal on Dec 26.

Vacated space created under Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Chennai, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Jabalpur, Chandigarh Lucknow, Coimbatore, Panaji Amritsar, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, Puducherry Mangaluru, Berhampur and Bhopal.

It is also worth mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made mention of the Space audit of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in his 'Mann ki Baat' program on December 25, 2022.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Space Audit of Buildings and efficient management led to vacating space of over 11 lakh sq feet. Also, Scrap disposed of under the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan led to earnings of about Rs 22 Crore so far.

The benefits of the space audit with the co-location of all arms of the ministry are believed to ensure better synergy of manpower and resources, and effective dissemination of information to the public through integrated publicity plans.

It will lead to additional revenue for Prasar Bharati in the form of rental. Utilising available space of government buildings in place of private buildings will save a substantial amount in rentals. (ANI)

