Anurag Thakur launches India's highest altitude transmitters to cover remote, border areas in Ladakh

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched High Power Transmitters of Doordarshan and All India Radio to cover remote and border areas at Hamboting La near Kargil in Ladakh, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ministry informed that the 10 KW transmitters are the highest altitude TV and Radio transmitters in the country, located at the height of 4054 metres (about 13,300 ft) above the mean sea level and the transmitters at Leh are at an altitude of 3501 metres (about 11,450 ft).

The Minister also announced that the Ladakhi contribution to DD Kashir will be doubled from 30 minutes to one hour daily from 1st Oct 2021.



Thakur observed that border coverage by strong signals of radio and television is an important aspect of broadcasting the policies of the Government. The Minister said that it is not only required for providing correct information to the people in the sensitive border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but also to counter the propaganda from the hostile neighbours, said the release.

The Union Minister noted that Hamboting La site is one of the most difficult locations considering the hostile weather conditions and geographical terrain and complimented the team of engineers and workers for completing the project in such difficult weather conditions.

The event was also attended by JT Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh. (ANI)

