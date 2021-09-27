Anurag Thakur lays foundation stone of Zonal Physical Education Office, zonal playfield at Kichpora Kangan in J-K

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) September 27 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur laid the foundation stone of the Zonal Physical Education Office (ZPEO) and zonal playfield at Kichpora Kangan in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have a keen interest in sports and all they need is the right facilities. I see future players and medalists here," said the Union Minister.



Thakur informed that the Central govt has earmarked Rs 200 crore under the PM Development Plan for the development of playfields and indoor stadiums along with approving additional Rs 33 crores to prepare synthetic turfs, hockey, and football grounds in the region.

"Today youth from every corner of Jammu and Kashmir are coming forward to play. You play, we will leave no stone unturned to enhance facilities. You have passion, passion, passion..you don't have to stop, you have to move forward," read the tweet by the Office of Anurag Thakur in Hindi. (ANI)



