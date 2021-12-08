Anurag Thakur meeting Pattarat Hongtong at former's residence (Photo/Twitter: @Anurag_Office)
Anurag Thakur meets Thailand envoy Pattarat Hongtong

ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2021 18:16 IST


New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Thailand Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong at the former's residence on Wednesday.

The duo discussed aspects relating to people-to-people exchanges, enhancing cooperation in the areas of indigenous youth affairs, sports and culture.
