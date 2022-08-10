Anurag Thakur urges youth to hoist Tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has urged the youth to unfurl Tiranga at their homes from August 13 to 15 as a part of the celebration of "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign in the country.

Thakur said that the national flag is not mere a piece of cloth but the power of Tricolour unites 130 crore Indians. He further said that youth should take the pledge that they will keep the country united and will take India forward and make India stronger.



He was addressing members of Nehru Yuva Kendra, NSS volunteers and different Yuva Mandals in Shimla today. The programme was organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Shimla (HP).



Interacting with the youth, he called for inculcating the feeling of patriotism and national integration among the younger generation through Bharat Darshan programme.

According to an official release, he said youth should visit and see the other places and parts of their state and the country which will infuse a sense of belonging and patriotism among them and help them become responsible citizens.

He also mentioned the role of the "EK Bharat Shreshth Bharat" (EBSB) programme in breaking the barriers of language, culture and different cuisines of different states thus bringing youths of different states closer to each other.

The Minister said that it will work towards maintaining the unity and integrity of the nation and thus will enhance the glory of India.

Replying to the questions of the media persons, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has done remarkable progress in every sphere. He said that in sports the country's achievements have increased manifold and referred to the performance of Indian athletes in the Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

