Anusuiya Uikey assumes charge as Governor of Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey assumed charge of the post on Monday.

Uikey took an oath of office in a ceremony at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan today.

A former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Anusuiya Uikey was on July 16 appointed Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Uikey has replaced Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who was holding additional responsibility of Chhattisgarh. Patel was given charge following the death of Governor Balram Das Tandon last year.

Uikey was an MLA from Madhya Pradesh. She also served as a member of the National Commission for Women. She was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2006 and had served as a member of various parliamentary standing committees. (ANI)

