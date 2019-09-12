Any talks with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere will be on PoK: Prasad

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 11 (ANI): The BJP-led government has demonstrated "boldness and decisiveness" in the first 100 days of its second term and if talks are held with Pakistan in a terror-free atmosphere, it will be on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons on the achievements of the Modi government in its first 100 days, Prasad allayed fears of an economic slowdown. He said that the fundamentals of the Indian growth story were strong.

Prasad said that a temporary slowdown will be tackled and the efforts of government will not only generate large-scale employment but ensure enhanced private sector investment.

Replying to a question, the Union Minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were aware of the benefits of the government's action to abrogate various provisions of Article 370 and abolition of 35A.

Lambasting Pakistan for gross human rights violations in PoK, the Minister asserted that "if any talks in the terror-free atmosphere with Pakistan will be held that will be on PoK."

The Law Minister informed the media that abolition of triple talaq and amendment of POCSO Act have widely been welcomed.

Prasad, who is also Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Minister, lauded PM KISAN Maan Dhan Yojana, saying that crores of farmers were being benefitted under this scheme.

The formation of new Jal Shakti Ministry is a landmark step in the direction of water conservation and waste water treatment, the minister said. (ANI)

