Any violence in name of protest makes society, country weaker: President

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said any form of violence in the name of protest makes our society and country weaker. He was addressing the joint session of Parliament to mark the beginning of the Budget session.

"My government clearly believes that mutual discussion and debate make democracy stronger. While any form of violence in name of protest, makes our society and country weaker," said Kovind.

The President's remarks come a day after a juvenile was arrested for brandishing a gun and shooting towards students protesting against the amended citizenship law in the Jamia area on Thursday. One student was injured in the incident. Protests at multiple places in the country are also being held over the new law.

President Kovind also said that this decade is very important for the country.

"In the last 5 years, the government has laid the foundation for making this century Bharat's century. This decade is very important for Bharat," he said.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3 (ANI)