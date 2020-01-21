Anybody questioning our seat-sharing pact with BJP for Delhi Assembly polls is wrong: JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Stating that Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance for the Delhi Assembly elections was finalised by his party's leadership, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan on Tuesday said those questioning the seat-sharing agreement were wrong.

"The seat-sharing agreement between the BJP and JD-U for the Delhi Assembly elections was finalised by the leadership. If anyone raises such questions, it is wrong. If anyone raises questions on the last day of filing nomination, it is not in the interests of our party," Ranjan told ANI over the phone.

His comments came after reports emerged that JD-U leader Pavan Verma sought "ideological clarity" from party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alliance with BJP in the ensuing Delhi elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.

Meanwhile, Ranjan said that JD-U's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) is clear.

Asked whether the comments made by leaders Prashant Kishor and Verma would affect the alliance with BJP, Ranjan said that such things will not disturb the alliance.

"This will not have an effect (on our alliance). The party's stand on CAA is clear. We are in favour of CAA. As far as NRC is concerned, the party has clarified its stand. NRC will not be implemented in Bihar. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) have said that there were no discussions on a nationwide NRC," Ranjan said.

Replying to another query where Home Minister Amit Shah challenged the Opposition to hold a debate over the CAA, the JD-U leader said that should be a "healthy discussion" in the matter.

Earlier today, Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for a debate on the newly enacted citizenship law.

"I have come to you for a Jan Jagaran Abhiyan in Lucknow. Our government is hardly eight months old but we are conducting this campaign to dispell the falsities being spread by the opposition against CAA. I challenge Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav to engage in a debate on CAA," Shah said while addressing a gathering in Lucknow.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

