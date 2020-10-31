Anyone considering of taking China's help to challenge Constitution should be sent to Andaman: Raut

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Reacting to PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's Article 370 statement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that if anyone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years.

"Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge the Indian constitution, they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are still they roaming free?" Raut said.

Earlier on Friday, Raut had stated that the Central Government should take stern steps if the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and others wanted to re-impose Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of China.

The statement by Shiv Sena leader comes after a delegation of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance on Friday.

Besides Omar Abdullah, other leaders in the delegation were Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.



On October 24, Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of vice-president.(ANI)