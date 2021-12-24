Anyone found violating govt guidelines on COVID-19 will be booked, says Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, in a fresh order on Thursday said that anyone found violating the state government's guidelines on COVID-19 will be booked under Section 188 of IPC.



Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government will issue detailed guidelines on Friday to avoid crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations as the State is once again reporting a steep hike in COVID-19 cases amid fresh concerns raised by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey held a meeting with the COVID-19 task force on Thursday at 10:00 pm via video conferencing, as per Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The guidelines will cover the gathering allowed at wedding ceremonies in hotels and restaurants. (ANI)

