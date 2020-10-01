Anyone responsible for recruitment scam will not be spared: Assam CM

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that state government has instituted an inquiry into the Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) recruitment scam and the investigating agency has been asked to conduct the inquiry impartially without any compromise.

Speaking to media persons at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here on Wednesday, Sonowal said that "no leniency or compromise" would be tolerated in the inquiry process as the investigation agency has succeeded in making headway in the probe.

He also said that the police would definitely track all the accused allegedly involved in the scam and arrest them, according to the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO).



The Chief Minister also reiterated that the state government is making sure so that no meritorious candidate is deprived of justice.

Sonowal also informed that the new recruitment board has been constituted with a mandate to see that no meritorious student is deprived of his or her right.

He also urged upon the journalists and the public, in general, to be alert to avert any unscrupulous activity to creep in the system.

"Once the investigation's findings are out, all aspects of the scam will come to the fore. The inquiry ordered into the scam was not the result of any complaint," Sonowal said.

"Within 15 minutes of the reported leak of question papers, the state government has cancelled the examination of the recruitment. There have been several instances of question paper leak incidents took place under various governments in the state since 1952," he added. (ANI)

