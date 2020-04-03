Anyone who attacks police during COVID-19 lockdown to be booked under NSA, UP govt order

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive ordering stern action under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The accused will be booked under the NSA, a statement by the Yogi Adityanath-led government read.

"During the lockdown, strict action will be taken against those who attack the police at any place in the state. They will be booked under the NSA," it said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh government had also warned of strict action against anyone found attacking the health workers or the policemen.

In several parts of the country, the suspected COVID-19 patients along with locals are attacking health workers and policemen who are visiting their areas to collect blood samples for COVID-19 tests.

Yesterday, three people were detained after a group of miscreants pelted stones at officials in Rampur's Tanda area. (ANI)

