Anyone who believes in BJP's ideology can join party: Gajendra Shekhawat on Sachin Pilot

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister and MP from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that anyone who believes in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ideology and wants to join the party, will be welcomed with open arms.

This remark comes in the backdrop Sachin Pilot's removal as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. Pilot was also sacked from his party positions in the Congress amid the political tussle in the state.

"So many people joined BJP after its establishment, making it the world's largest party. If anyone, who believes in our ideology, wants to join the party, we will definitely welcome them with open arms," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

