Anything I can do to mediate, I'll do: Trump on Kashmir issue

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said if there is anything he can do to help resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, he is ready to do it.

"Anything I can do to mediate or help, I would do. They (Pakistan) are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sight for a long time. There are two sides to every story," Trump told reporters here.

His statement came in response to a question on the terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The US President said he discussed the issue "at length" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We talked a lot about it at length today. No question it is a problem. They are working on it. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen (PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan) is so good," he said.

However, further in the conference, when asked about mediation, Trump said, "I didn't say anything about that (being a mediator). Kashmir obviously is a big problem between India and Pakistan, they are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time."

A proposal of mediation was last offered by President Trump in January during talks with Imran Khan in the US.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on radical Islamic terrorism, Trump who is currently on a two-day visit to India, said he doesn't think anyone has done more than he has to contain the same. (ANI)