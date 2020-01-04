AP: 1 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Anantapuram district

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): One student was killed and six others, including two teachers, sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned in Anantapuram district of the state.

The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka. There were 45 people on the bus.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital. The deceased has been identified as Baba Faqruddin.

Anantapuram district collector Gandham Chandrudu and SP Yesu Babu are monitoring the situation in consultation with Karnataka officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered an enquiry into the matter and asked the district collector to take-up immediate relief measures.

He has also ordered that arrangements for the safe return of the students should be made. (ANI)