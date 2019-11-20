AP: 23 representatives from 19 countries visit Chodavaram village secretariat

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Under the guidance of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) with directions from the National Rural Development Department, 23 representatives from 19 countries visited the Chodavaram village secretariat here.

The delegates from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Uzbekistan and Zambia among other countries that visited the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

"The delegation studied the rural governance system, government programs, services and rural development in Andhra Pradesh and expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the Secretariat and the appointment of employees," a press release by the Andhra Pradesh government read.

"These institutions would act as a bridge between the government and the people by rendering over 500 types of services at their doorsteps leading to decentralisation of the administration," it added.

"The governance system is good -India's culture, traditions, and governance are very good. The rural system is very strong. It is commendable that the government does a lot of good for the people. We are very excited about the project," Agisanyang Kowpa, Economic Planner, Finance and Planning Department, Botswana said according to the release.

Ojay Kumar Haldar, Social Service Officer, Social Service Department, Bangladesh, and Encoder Christopher, Divisional Delegate Agriculture Department, Cameron too agreed with the statements made by Kowpa and added that the "rural system was close to the people and the government was offering many schemes to the people."

Delegates from 14 countries added that they "would suggest and refer to Andhra Pradesh's phenomena of rural secretariat system in their countries for the welfare of the rural region people." (ANI)

