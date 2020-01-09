AP: Amaravati JAC holds protests rally with students in Nandigama

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Thursday held protest rally with students in Nandigama town in Krishna.

They demanded not to shift capital from Amaravati.

The police prevented the program by saying that Section 30 of Police Act is in force and there is no permission for rallies.

TDP former MLA Tangirala Sowmya and other JAC leaders took part in this protest. (ANI)

