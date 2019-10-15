AP: Anakapalli police seize 40 kg cannabis from auto-rickshaw, arrest four

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Anakapalli rural police arrested four people and recovered 40 kilograms of cannabis from an auto-rickshaw here.

The cannabis was recovered from Tummala Palli village in Visakhapatnam rural area.

"We have seized the auto-rickshaw along with two motorcycles. We have also recovered Rs 33,000 from the possession of the accused persons. The four arrested include people from Uttar Pradesh as well," said Bhaskar Rao, inspector, Anakapalli. (ANI)

