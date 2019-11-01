AP and Telangana : IT Department withdraws 969 appeals to reduce litigation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As part of its drive to reduce litigation, Income-tax Department of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region has withdrawn 969 appeals before Supreme Court, Andhra Pradesh High Court, High Court of Telangana and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

A press note issued by the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax informed that the cases were withdrawn in pursuance of CBDT circular issued on August 8.

"The department will not contest cases with tax effect below Rs 50 lakh before ITAT, below Rs 1 crore before High Court and below Rs 2 crore before Supreme Court," it read.

In 2018-2019 too the department withdrew 892 cases, of which 33 were cases before the Supreme Court, 441 appeals before High Court and 418 appeals before ITAT. (ANI)

