AP Assembly: Speaker demands Naidu to withdraw comments against him

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): During the third day of the winter session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly, speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday demanded Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw his comments against him.

Asking the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to be tolerant and not to furl words, Sitaram said: "Whether you are an opposition leader or not, you are in such a condition that you are not respecting even the speaker's chair. You are in distress if you won't withdraw the comments, I will remove from the records."

His comments came after TDP members asked for a chance for discussion on a subject during question hour. The speaker used sarcastic words while denying their appeals. Subsequently, Naidu made some comments on the Speaker.

YSR Congress Party MLAs also flayed Naidu for disrespecting the speaker chair. While Ambati Rambabu demanded action on NCBN, Jogi Ramesh asked to suspend Chandrababu from the house.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is against English medium education for the poor.

"Naidu had weakened government schools for the sake of private schools owned by the then minister Narayana. If he had decided to implement English Medium in government schools, nobody would have stopped him," the Chief Minister said.

In another discussion on water projects in Rayalaseema region, Jagan accused that the earlier government did not do any works in the past five years for the development of projects in Rayalaseema.

"Chandrababu Naidu did not complete even a single project in the region in his five years of rule," he said. (ANI)

